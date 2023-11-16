Home » Spain, the president of Madrid Ayuso calls Sanchez a “son of a bitch” in the Chamber. She spoke of alleged corruption in the mask case – Video
Spain, the president of Madrid Ayuso calls Sanchez a "son of a bitch" in the Chamber. She spoke of alleged corruption in the mask case – Video

Spain, the president of Madrid Ayuso calls Sanchez a “son of a bitch” in the Chamber. She spoke of alleged corruption in the mask case – Video

Insults fly in the hall of the Spanish Congress during the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez. In his speech, the interim president of the government in fact returned to talking about the affairs on masks which in 2022 caused a war to break out within the People’s Party, accusing the president of the community of Madrid. Addressing the president of the PP Nunez feijóo, Sanchez stressed: “It is bold to speak on behalf of the People’s Party about corruption. Particularly for her as we already know how far she can go in her ‘cleaning’ commitment. Your predecessor (Pablo Casado ed.) had warned you about a probable case of corruption from the president of the community of Madrid, Mrs. Ayuso, and you responded by taking out Mr. Casado with a coup de main and covering up that case of corruption”.

Ayuso’s response was immediate, shouting “son of a bitch” from the stands. Initially the Madrid president’s cabinet denied the alleged insult, saying that Ayuso had said “I like fruit”, but in the end the staff confirmed the insult: “It’s the least they deserve after making an accusation without evidence ”.

