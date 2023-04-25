Spain, three drug traffickers escape from film: chased into the sea, they land on the beach among the tourists – Video

A leak on a beach of Majorca in broad daylight to try to escape a pursuit of agents carried out by air, sea and land: it’s there movie scene which surprised several bathers at the weekend a great covein the southeast of the Spanish island, starring three suspected drug traffickers on whose trail he had been there for hours Civil Guard.

According to the reconstruction of local media, the dinghy on which the traffickers were trying to transport a cargo of drugs from North Africa it was spotted in the night between Thursday and Friday, when it arrived on a small beach in Mallorca. After realizing the presence of the police forces, the ‘narcos’ abandoned part of the load, leaving in a hurry towards the open sea. However, the lack of sufficient fuel prevented them from leaving the island, a circumstance exploited by the Guardia Civil to organize a pursuit with theuse of various naval means and a helicopter.

Thus, the next morning the traffickers had to return to Majorca: as seen in a video released by the authorities, the three abandoned the dinghy on the Cala Gran beach and attempted to escape on foot. During the morning, they were however arrested. The Civil Guard operation also ended with the seizure of around 1,200 kilos of hashish.