The princess goes to war, or at least prepares. For the heir to the throne of Spain, 17-year-old Princess Leonor, it’s time to start military training. In short, fewer tiaras and more camouflage, just as the spirit of the times suggests.

In a press conference, the Minister of Defense Daisy Robles communicated that the studies of the future queen of Spain will continue by tracing those of her father, King Felipe VI.