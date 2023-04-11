Moving waters, if not agitated, in the Spanish left. The political elections are around the corner and plots and alliances have to deal with polls far from favorable. For a few weeks now a new subject has entered the political scene, it is Sumar, a formation led by Yolanda Diazdeputy prime minister and minister of labour, which is placed to the left of the socialists of the head of government Pedro Sánchez and in direct competition with Podemos, a creature, in fact, still in the hands of Pablo Iglesias.

In Spain the left has often experienced seasons of infighting and divisions, to the point that the fragmentation produced in last year’s regional elections led to the clamorous defeat in Andalusia, old socialist bastion.

The precedents frighten, for this Context (www.ctxt.es), a strongly left-leaning magazine, in an editorial published a few days ago had an alarmed headline “Unity or barbarism”. With the paradox, the magazine pointed out, that “Sumar”, a formation that already in the name should tend towards aggregation, does not seem concerned about the absence of We can to his presentation nor of the frictions of Iglesias’ party with all the other forces of the coalition.

A “desencuentro” that denotes a lack of generosity.

Yet Yolanda Diaz, lawyer forged in the unionism world of the Galician shipyards, she is known as a rigorous person yes but accustomed to compromise. His own parliamentary experience is the fruit of a singular alliance between all the Galician leftist movements, small formations (En Marea, En Común, Podemos, Galicia en Común) capable of making unity a true political manifesto.

In Madrid, however, another music is being played, the level of competition in the space to the left of the PSOE is on and creates dystonia. Prime Minister Sánchez himself is worried about it and is doing everything to don’t comment on the tensions that meander in an executive where the ministers of the minor formations attended the presentation of Sumar while those of Podemos preferred to desert. The prime minister skilfully ignores every question about the allies, misleads by addressing economic issues to underline at every opportunity how the economic and social catastrophe envisaged, and perhaps expected, by the Popular Party be belied by the good performance of the accounts, by the growth rate of employment and of the gross domestic product.

Spain is not Italy, it has not experienced the sociological landslides which in a few years have led the suburbs of large urban agglomerations to identify with the right and the geographic center of the cities with the left in a double-breasted suit. The roots of the Spanish left formations still go back to popular classes, in union forces and in a feminist movement capable of mobilizing the masses.

Now it waits a further “turn to the left”, a set of measures that are able to read reality by linking up with large sectors of the citizenry and with substantial slices of disillusioned electorates. To prepare a recovery, anti-fascist rhetoric alone does not pay, it was clearly perceived in the regional elections in the Comunidad de Madrid and in Andalusia where “to brake” the advance in the institutions of the extreme right were the moderate gods popular.

Historical references and redundant words are no longer enough.