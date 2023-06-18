Spain wins Nations League, Croatia 4-5 on penalties – Football

In the end, Spain triumphs. In the very final of the Nations League at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, the Red Furies got the better of Modric’s Croatia only on penalties after the first regular time and then extra time had ended in white goals. The mistake by the Croatian Petkovic and the saves by Unai Simon were decisive in the series which ended to the bitter end which set the score from eleven meters at 5-4 for the formation coached by de la Fuente.

ANSA Agency

Azzurri coach: ‘It’s important to win, well done Frattesi and Bongiorno’ (ANSA)

Like all finals, this one in Rotterdam between Spain and Croatia is also a ‘stuck’ game, very tactical, with the two teams studying each other, dribbling in mid-field and provoking almost zero emotions. De la Fuente plays the Asensio card from the start, the Spaniards keep the ball in the game, but without ever managing to look dangerously close to Livakovic.

Morata tries on a mistake by the Croatian goalkeeper, but nothing comes of it, then it is Gavi who gets noticed but his low shot goes wide. On the other side in Croatia, driven by the incessant cheering of his supporters, the most enterprising is the former Inter player Perisic, who shows up with a header and tries some plays on the wing without ever seriously worrying Unai Simon. The clearest opportunity comes in the half hour on Kramaric’s feet, launched into the net but anticipated in front of goal for a corner. In midfield Modric and Brozovic sew the game without finding depth.

Thus the first half of the game ends without goals. In the second half Spain held the game in hand, Croatia went in flames and in the quarter of an hour they came close twice to the lead, with a botched shot from the edge by Kramaric and a header by Pasalic. The Croatian dribble prevents Spain from becoming masters of the game, but first Rodri with a great right foot from the edge (20′) and then Ansu Fati and Asensio blocked in sequence in the area (33′) worry the Croatian defence. Ansu Fati has the perfect ball between his feet, 6′ from time, but his left-footed shot is saved on the line by Perisic. The goal didn’t come and it went to extra time where both Spain and Croatia tried to overcome each other despite the tiredness but first Majer and then Dani Olmo twice wasted. The penalties were inevitable where the series ended indefinitely with two great saves by Unai Simon and the decisive shot from eleven meters by Carvajal which sent the Spanish football team into ecstasy.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

