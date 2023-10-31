Spain, young Leonor swears on the Constitution and becomes heir to the throne

Listen to the audio version of the article

At 11 o’clock Leonor of Bourbon swore loyalty to the Constitution before the Courts and will become the heir to the throne. October 31, 2023, a historic day for the young Spanish democracy, on the day King Felipe’s young daughter becomes of age. The whole country is in the grip of ‘Leonormania’: the central streets of Madrid are full of national flags, all the street lamps have been decorated with photos of the Princess of Asturias, who today, on her 18th birthday, gave her speech more important. The speech was also broadcast on three giant screens set up in the main square of Puerta del Sol.

After the oath, Leonor will be given the medals of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. Afterwards, another ceremony will be held at the Royal Palace of Madrid in which the princess will be awarded the Collar of the Order of Charles III, the highest and most illustrious civil decoration given by the Spanish State. A girl Leonor who, above all at the behest of her mother, Queen Letizia, a former public TV journalist, is interpreting her role in a much more modern and open way to society compared to the traditions of the past. Just think of her family’s choice to have her spend her last year of high school in a Welsh school. Many enthusiastic Spaniards arrived early in the morning behind the barriers to see the royal family up close. Throughout the area there was also a notable deployment of police forces, over 900 officers, to guarantee security for the most solemn act celebrated in the Spanish parliament.

A special session which today also takes on great political significance: the royal house, according to the Spanish Constitution, is the symbol of the unity of the State. However, representatives of the Basque and Catalan independence parties, but also of the radical left, will not be present at the ceremony. And among those absent there are also three Podemos ministers, Ione Belarra, Irene Montero and Alberto Garzón. Vice President Yolanda Diaz will instead be present, out of “institutional respect”. Absences that offer new arguments to the right which for weeks, even with massive street demonstrations, has accused Pedro Sanchez and his desire to go into government with the Catalan independentists of “wanting to break up the country”.

Thus Leonor of Bourbon Ortiz, after taking the oath on the Constitution, officially became the heir who will guarantee the continuity of the Spanish monarchy in the event of abdication, incapacity or death of her father, Felipe VI. Described by her entourage as attentive to environmental problems, women’s rights and the issue of mental health, Leonor will have to continue the work carried out by Felipe to recover the Spanish people’s trust in the monarchy if she wants to guarantee its survival. Not an easy task given the division of Spanish society in this regard and the loss of consensus after the scandals that marked the last years of the reign of Juan Carlos I.

In the survey carried out by Sigma Dos for the latest issue of the weekly Hola!, the Spaniards expressed an approval rating of 6.2 points out of 10 with respect to Leonor’s work, equal to the score assigned to her mother Letizia and a little lower than the opinion expressed on Felipe (6.7 points). The princess, who has already begun military training at the Zaragoza academy, is set to become the first queen regnant (and not consort or regent) in over 120 years, since the time of Isabella II.

Share this: Facebook

X

