Spain’s Supreme Court seeks arrest warrant for Catalan leader Puigdemont

The prosecutor’s office of the Spanish Supreme Court has asked the investigating judge Pablo Llarena to issue an arrest and detention warrant and a European and international arrest warrant for the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and his adviser Toni Comín. The Spanish media report it, including El Paìs.

The request, which follows the sentence of the EU Tribunal on the revocation of immunity, falls close to the policies in Spain and to the role of “stepping the balance” assigned to the Catalan leader himself in the construction of a post-electoral majority. By abstaining, Puigdemont could in fact favor the birth of a new government led by the socialist leader Sanchez and completely overturn the verdict of a vote that seemed to lean towards a pole to the right between the Popolari and Vox’s radical right.

From the 2017 referendum to the arrest warrant

With its verdict of last July 5, the EU Court rejected Puigdemont’s request to maintain an immunity already suspended in 2021 by the EU Parliament, paving the way for the request for arrest formalized by Pablo Llarena. Puigdemont had announced his appeal against a sentence that risks harming the “fundamental rights” of the EU. «Nothing ends, indeed. Everything continues – writes Puigdemont – We will appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union, and we will fully defend our fundamental rights, which are also the fundamental rights of Catalans and Europeans. With the same spirit as on the first day, working to conquer freedom».

The appeal had been filed by Carles Puigdemont, Casamajó and Antoni Comín i Oliveres and Clara Ponsatí Obiols against decisions by the European Parliament to waive their immunity following charges of rebellion and embezzlement over Catalonia’s self-proclaimed independence referendum in October 2017. At the time, the Spanish public prosecutor, the Spanish state lawyer and the radical right-wing political party Vox had initiated criminal proceedings against several people, including precisely Puigdemont (at the time president of the Generalitat de Cataluña, political body of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia), Comín and Ponsatí (at the time members of the government of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia).

The three were then elected to the EU Parliament in the 2019 elections, but the Spanish authorities asked for their seat to be suspended for failing to take an oath on the Spanish constitution. The EU Parliament agreed with Madrid, arguing that it could not consider them its members “in the absence of official communication of their election by the Spanish authorities”. Hence Puigdemont’s appeal, now officially rejected in a verdict that reopens the way for a criminal investigation into the Catalan leader.

