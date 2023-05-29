Home » Spalletti has asked for a sabbatical year
«Spalletti is a great person and a great coach, he has made an extraordinary raw material grow. If he goes away? Spalletti is a free man, if he comes one and he tells you `I have done my best, a cycle of my life has ended, I have another year of contract but I would prefer to have a gap yearWhat are you doing? Do you object? I thank him and wish him the best.” Thus the president of the Naples champion of Italy, Aurelio De Laurentiisguest tonight of `What’s the weather like´, broadcast on Rai 3. «Last I arrived at a conference, after having lost so many players whose cycle at Naples was over for me, a journalist asked me `what do you plan to do now?´ and I told him the Scudetto. On that occasion, Spalletti also glared at me».

“I thank him, now it’s only right that he continues to do what he wants”

Spalletti “is a free man, he gave, I thank him, now it’s right that he continues to do what he wants”. The president of Napoli, Aurelio de Laurentiis, responding to Fabio Fazio, explains that «the coaches are divided into those who want to make the transfer market and those who coach. He coaches, we have given him an extraordinary material and he has made it grow». Spalletti, continues de Laurentiis, «is a free man, after 50 years of cinema and many exclusives when someone comes to you and says: after all, I have done my best, a cycle of my life has ended, I still have a contract with her but I would rather have a gap year. What are you doing, are you opposing it? You have to be generous in life, I never expect anything in return. He gave, I thank him, now it is right that he continues to do what he wants to do ».

