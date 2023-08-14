Home » Spalletti new coach of Italy: after mid-August the official announcement
Luciano Spalletti will be the new coach of theItalia. The Figc and the Napoli I’m in contact so that the Italian champion coach can sit on the bench Nationalleft blank by the outgoing Roberto Mancini. As for the clause to be paid for the coach to free himself, checks are underway but the role of coach may not be competitive.

Spalletti has beaten the competition and will be announced later Mid-August. Fresh from the Scudetto triumph with the club presided over by Aurelio De Laurentiis, the coach from Certaldo is ready to take on the role of taking the national team to next summer’s European Championships.

Spalletti, from farewell to Napoli to the national team bench

From the blue of Naples to that of Italy: Spalletti will find again Giovanni From Lorenzocaptain of the Neapolitan club, who greeted by taking leave of Of Laurentiis. While the Italian champions have decided to start again from Rudi GarciaSpalletti is ready to do so at the helm of Italy after the bolt from the blue of Mancini’s side step, which would be in the sights of theSaudi Arabia.

Spalletti and the sabbatical year (skipped)

Of Lawrence he had explained on live TV that Spalletti had announced that he wanted to take a anno sabbaticalbut the coach had it denied saying he’s ready to get back on track from December. Stages burned due to the blue scenario that appeared on the horizon. Luciano Spalletti is ready to lead theItaliacalled to qualify for the Euro 2024 and to return to participate in a World Cup after two non-participations in a row.

