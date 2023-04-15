Spalletti: “Osimhen is the starter in Napoli-Milan. The support of the people is great”

After the 0-0 draw with Verona, the coach has his mind on Tuesday evening for the return of the Champions League: “Victor is the crowd’s favorite, when he’s around he gives everyone a breath of enthusiasm. Players like him are made of a different stuff, it’s not normal.”

The turnover and a very compact attitude of Verona extinguish the ambitions of Napoli, which does not go beyond 0-0 despite 80 percent of ball possession. The party for the scudetto for now moves forward a little more, the advantage in the standings (+14) is still reassuring. The impression, in some respects, is that Luciano Spalletti’s team already had their heads in the return match against Milan in the Champions League, where Victor Osimhen’s presence is no longer in doubt after his return today. “He will be the owner. He has a physical structure that you can throw the ball at him or in space, he is good in the air. Raspadori has a lot of qualities, but with some passes it’s difficult for him to be able to make it because he has a different setup. Victor is the darling of the public, when he’s there he gives everyone a breath of enthusiasm. Players like him are made of a different stuff, it’s not normal. He fills the match box with all the characteristics that are needed ”explained the coach, interviewed by Dazn after the draw.

Amore — The peace established between the club and the fans has brought back the usual enthusiasm to the stadium. “We still have to win four games – he continued – and they are fundamental for us. We had wonderful away matches where it was hard to hear the opposing supporters. It gives more quality to a team like ours, because the players feel strengthened. The party in the stands is the crowning glory for the season we’ve had so far. Let us allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by this love for football, perhaps it is even too much because the flag-waving started a little early, but the affection is felt and we will always thank them for that. If we succeed in doing the feat, we will be imprinted on the walls of the city. We will all be Maradona”. See also Innocent civilians in Afghanistan died in the U.S. bombing of the Pentagon’s designated candidates

Towards Milan — Now all attention can be officially directed towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Spalletti has already started presenting the game: “Everything will be needed to play the game, not just getting the ball to go around well. We’ll have to be a team in all respects and we have to be mature, continuous in our attitude, always balanced, doing good preventive marking and pressing. This speech is worth more than usual against Milan in the quarter-final of the Champions League. As soon as we missed a choke on a parry without doing that half foul, we conceded a goal. There are many things that need to be lined up and in order”. Today’s performance, on the other hand, was conditioned by an ineffective search for space. “The Gialloblù played very low, so our short passing network had to dig out a few areas to insert. When the team moved forward, we had to find a gap and we didn’t succeed. Possession must be done with balance, neither slow nor fast, with simple and normal passes, without touching the ball too many times and without excessive speed. If the possibility of insertion opens up, there you accelerate and go inside to finalize the action” concluded the coach.

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM)

