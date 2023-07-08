Spanish Imbermind officially remix Depeche Mode

Imbermind keep growing with this remix after posting “Kind Of Love” A few months ago with the mythical Peter Murphy in a revamped version of the 1989 original “A Strange Kind Of Love”. They surprise us with this remix commissioned by them Depeche Modewho asked Edu Winter a version of his hit “Wagging Tongue”. He decided to create it together Clemente and add it to your joint project Imbermind.

Edu Winter is a Valencian producer and remixer, and Clemente one of the most acclaimed talents on the European electronic music circuit in recent years; together they form Imberminda project dedicated to the revision of music from previous decades to animate the dance floor. Depeche Mode has been one of Imbernon’s biggest influences, which is why it has been a great honor for him to collaborate with them and meet them in person.

This remix of “Wagging Tongue” is aimed at satisfying both the most classic fans of the English duo and a new generation of listeners. It adds to the reviews that other artists have made on the same theme, including Daniel Avery, Richie Hawtin o Wet Legand all these remixes form a newly released album.

Now it is also possible to wait for the next dates of Depeche Mode in our country, which at the moment have an undetermined date in Madrid.

