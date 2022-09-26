(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Spanish Prime Minister Confirms that South Korea’s Epidemic Situation is Slowing Down

China News Service, Beijing, September 26. Comprehensive news: According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 12:20 on the 26th Beijing time, there were 615,090,698 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6,536,963 deaths worldwide.

Americas and Europe: Spanish Prime Minister tests positive

According to the Associated Press, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said on the 25th that he had tested positive for the new crown virus and he would continue to work while taking all precautionary measures.

According to the TASS news agency on the 26th, in the past week, there were about 2.9 million new confirmed cases worldwide. The number of newly confirmed cases in France, Germany and other European countries has been on the rise recently, but the number of newly confirmed cases in Russia has begun to decline after a 12-week rise, and the number of newly confirmed cases in some Asian countries is also declining.

The TASS news agency said that the global death toll from the new crown in the past week was below 10,000 for the first time since late June this year.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:23 ET on the 25th, there were a total of 96,070,808 confirmed cases and 1,056,416 deaths in the United States.

Asia: South Korea’s epidemic situation eases

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 26th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 14,168 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 24,634,296 cases; 33 new deaths were added, with a total of 28,246 cases.

The Yonhap News Agency pointed out in a report that based on the data reported on Monday, the number of newly confirmed cases reported by South Korea that day hit the lowest record in the past 11 weeks. This is mainly due to the decrease in the number of samples tested over the weekend, but the overall epidemic in South Korea has slowed down significantly.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea has completely lifted the requirement to wear masks outdoors since the 26th. As a result, people do not need to wear masks when they watch various sports events and performances outdoors, participate in large-scale gatherings, weddings or physical education classes. However, the Korean Agency for Disease Control also recommends that people with suspected symptoms of the new crown, high-risk groups and close contacts of high-risk groups, and people in situations where the virus is easily spread by droplets should actively wear masks.

The Korean Agency for Disease Control will comprehensively consider factors such as the possibility of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the possibility of influenza superimposed in winter, retain the requirement of wearing masks indoors for a period of time in the future, and discuss the time and method of lifting the requirement of wearing masks indoors.

According to Kyodo News on the 25th, from the 26th, Japanese medical institutions will submit the report materials including name, address and other information to the health center only for people over 65 years old, those who need to be hospitalized, and those who need to be hospitalized due to a high risk of severe disease. People taking medication and oxygen, pregnant women.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), as of 18:00 local time on the 25th, there were 46,788 new confirmed cases in a single day in Japan, with a total of 21,078,047 cases; 49 new deaths, a total of 44,405 cases.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Singapore reported 1,797 new confirmed cases on the 25th. Singapore’s seven-day moving average of cases stood at 2,133, and the weekly case transmission rate edged up to 1.07 from 1.06.

The “Bangkok Post” reported on the 26th that although the Thai government has decided to downgrade the new crown pneumonia epidemic to a “monitoring infectious disease”, it will still promote the vaccination of the new crown, and children aged 6 and over can receive the new crown vaccine free of charge in the hospital .

According to data released by the Thai Ministry of Health on the morning of the 26th, in the past 24 hours, the country added 319 new hospitalizations of new crown patients and 8 deaths. (Finish)

