Sparklehorse releases lead single from posthumous album “Bird Machine”

Mark Linkouswho was a singer and leader of the American band Sparklehorseleft a rich legacy marked by four discs y two collaborative projects that allowed him to build a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the folk-rock alternative. However, what the entire world of fame overlooked was the delicate situation that his mental health was going through. The depression that he suffered increased its effects during the process of creating his fifth album, which is why he ended up taking his own life at the age of 47.

The release of this single is a full-fledged tribute to the singer. “Listening to the Higsons” by Robyn Hitchcock became Linkous’s favorite song when he first heard it in the eighties and, in fact, it still was when he covered it in 2009 with Steve Albini. Her family has done a wonderful job finding previously unreleased recordings like this and reviving the punk energy y lo-fi charm that characterized him through “Bird Machine”.

This next posthumous album ends what was started fourteen years ago, completing itself in a special way because the chaos of old tapes and the love of family and friends are added to the complex gestation of the album, turning the project into one of the most distinctive of Sparklehorse. His brother Matt commented: “It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made. Making decisions about someone else’s art is very difficult, even if you’ve known them all your life. […] Mark took his bad experiences to turn them into poetry and find peace.”

