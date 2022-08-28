ROME – Sparks for the Russian shadows on the electoral campaign. There is Enrico Letta who accuses the right of Giorgia Meloni to be “dramatically ambiguous” in relations with Moscow. And there is the leader of the Brothers of Italy who replies with Republic: “He has the photos with Putin, I don’t.” But that’s not enough. The focus is also on the very hard fight between Luigi Di Maio e Giuseppe Conte.
See also Taliban fired shots to disperse the crowd near the airport, increase troops to prevent explosions | Taliban armed | Kabul | Taliban