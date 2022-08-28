Home World Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The emergency is not interference”
World

Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The emergency is not interference”

by admin
Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The emergency is not interference”

ROME – Sparks for the Russian shadows on the electoral campaign. There is Enrico Letta who accuses the right of Giorgia Meloni to be “dramatically ambiguous” in relations with Moscow. And there is the leader of the Brothers of Italy who replies with Republic: “He has the photos with Putin, I don’t.” But that’s not enough. The focus is also on the very hard fight between Luigi Di Maio e Giuseppe Conte.

See also  Taliban fired shots to disperse the crowd near the airport, increase troops to prevent explosions | Taliban armed | Kabul | Taliban

You may also like

Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over...

Russia, Soldatov: “The spy Olga Kolobova was looking...

U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target...

Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the...

Russia-Ukraine war, the latest news: risk of loss...

The results of the investigation into Abe’s assassination...

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and...

Multiple rounds of heat waves hit Europe and...

Luxury and influential friends: this is how a...

Europride canceled by Serbia due to threats from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy