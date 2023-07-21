Home » sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal- Corriere TV
World

sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal- Corriere TV

by admin
sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal- Corriere TV

Diaz accused the Vox leader of pursuing discriminatory policies against women

Sparks on live TV between the leader of the progressive platform Sumar, Yolanda Diaz, and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. During a debate broadcast by Spanish public television TVE, Diaz attacked the Vox leader by showing him a photo of two of his deputies caught laughing during the minute of silence dedicated to murdered women. The photo was an opportunity for Diaz to accuse Abascal and his party of pursuing discriminatory policies.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 5:49 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Italian ship in Libya to deliver the anti-smugglers unit

You may also like

Ministry of Health Sanctions Doctors for “Putting Salvadorans’...

The investigation into the case of the two...

Aldo Comas works with La Bien Querida and...

Albania legalizes cannabis for medical and industrial purposes:...

Love, Unity, and Volunteerism: Fabiola and Gustavo’s Journey...

New Yorkers rally in support of Not on...

Francesca Gobbi, wife of Francesco De Gregori, died...

Fatal Confrontation Over Money Debt: Two Men Beat,...

120 Italian jurists sign an appeal against the...

There will be no Primavera Sound Madrid in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy