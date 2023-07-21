sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal- Corriere TV

Diaz accused the Vox leader of pursuing discriminatory policies against women

Sparks on live TV between the leader of the progressive platform Sumar, Yolanda Diaz, and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. During a debate broadcast by Spanish public television TVE, Diaz attacked the Vox leader by showing him a photo of two of his deputies caught laughing during the minute of silence dedicated to murdered women. The photo was an opportunity for Diaz to accuse Abascal and his party of pursuing discriminatory policies.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 5:49 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

