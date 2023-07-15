Spartak Moscow offers 7 million euros for Erakovic | Sports

Crvena zvezda wants to enter the Champions League with the strongest possible team, but millions from Russia could prevail and Strahinja Eraković could leave the club.

Red Star parted ways with a large number of football players, and now the departure of the team’s most valuable player, Barak Bahar, could also happen. Strahinja Erakovic has been interesting to foreign clubs for some time, and now “Sport Ekspres” reports that Spartak from Moscow is ready to seriously pay for him.

Allegedly, the team from Moscow offered 7.000.000 evra for Eraković, that offer is being seriously considered at “Marakana”. The money is really serious, but the problem is that Eraković has fit in perfectly with the system of the new coach Barak Bahar. That is why the red and whites are not in a hurry to respond to this offer from the fraternal club.

In case of the departure of Strahinja Eraković or Stefan Leković, for whom there is also interest from abroad, the red and whites would turn to a well-known face – Miloš Degenek. The Australian representative could once again return to the club where he left a serious mark, and allegedly, in the case of his arrival in Belgrade, Barak Bahar sees him in the role of stopper as well as on the right sideline in the position of right back.

Strahinja Eraković is 22 years old and made his debut for the red and white first team in 2019. So far, he has played 103 games in red and white, and scored one goal in five matches for the Serbian national team.

