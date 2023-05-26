Spasovdanska litija in Belgrade 2023 | Info

Today, the Spasovdan litany was held in Belgrade.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

The city celebration Spasovdan was celebrated today in the center of Belgrade. A large number of citizens gathered in front of the Church of the Ascension before the start of the prayer walk. The liturgy began at exactly 7:00 p.m., Patriarch Porfirija was at the head of the column, and with him were the Mayor of Belgrade Aleksandar Šapić, Minister Miloš Vučević and many others.

Patriarch Porphyry served as a memorial to all the victims of the massacres at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School and in Mladenovac at the corner of Kralja Milana and Kralja Milutin Streets. After that, the liturgy reached the Temple of Saint Sava, where the patriarch prayed and addressed the audience.

“In Slovenian, kiša is called dažd, which means giving. Salvation rain means giving and blessing. But here, yes, together with you, thanking God for giving rain and shedding a tear of joy, that the great saint Bishop Nikolay came among us. Welcome, holy bishop, to the Serbian capital, welcome to Savior’s Day. We cried and you came, in this sad time, when great troubles have fallen on your family and your children“, says the patriarch.

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church points out that Bishop Nikolaj Velimirović was persecuted in the past, but also now. “You led processions throughout the homeland, and awakened your people. Praise be to God, today you also lead our Salvation Day procession. Today we are reminded of your words: “Haven’t torrents countless times caused rain in times of drought, dulled the hair of death in times of pestilence?” That’s why no one can understand us and envy our wounds better than you”.

Patriarch Porphyry points out that among us there is a primordial need to address something that transcends us. “This is because we are created in the image and likeness of God, and God gives us fullness. When at some point in life we ​​meet evil at a crossroads, then questions arise that positive knowledge does not have a definitive answer to. Today we live in a civilization based on the suppression and forgetting of spiritual issues“, said the head of the SPC.

He points out that countless questions arise before us, which open terrifying gaps. “In those unexpected moments, our questions are united in one word. That word is God. Our people from Svetosava have gone through all their hardships of crucifixion, martyrdom, unimaginable Golgotha ​​and suffering. Not only because he had educated and wise people, techniques and skills, but because he had gospel faith, knew God and lived according to gospel values. Because he did everything he could. And finally, because he had faith in the providence of God”.

The head of the Serbian church says that our people know that they should not only worry about the outside, but also the inside. “Family, home and homeland are sacred, and Gračanica, Peć Patriarchate, Dečani, Sopoćani, Žiča, Studenica, all our sanctuaries, and this holy temple before which we stand, that it is our identity card, our name and surname. Going down into our hearts, let’s honestly ask ourselves, do we know this today, or would we like to be something else, to renounce ourselves, our code and identity. And to accept a value system foreign to us, and become what we are not. But as long as we stand here gathered around the saints of God, regardless of rain and hail, this people will have hope, this people of Calvary and Resurrection will live”.

Patriarch Porphyry says that we are faced with a terrible evil, which has attacked our children, and has struck us so that we are speechless. “The mind falters in the face of attempts to logically explain what happened. Evil has no name and surname, race and nation. Evil is elusive, and no matter what we do, evil cannot be finally defeated by any institutions, techniques and knowledge. They help, but they do not deliver, it is all blessed and necessary. But essential questions about the purpose and meaning of existence, about suffering, joy and sorrow, about life and death, about good and evil, remain without a final answer. What should we do? No key issue can be solved by man alone“, said the head of the SPC.

He adds that we must open the door to God’s grace with faith and prayer, so that knowledge can be beneficial to us and others. “We all have to wake up together. We are all affected, we all feel sadness and pain, we all have trauma. And that’s why we all need each other, as support and support. We are together on the cross, that’s why we must gather together. We must not allow ourselves to accuse each other, and thus sow new seeds of evil. True, we are all different, we think and speak differently, but differences are a gift from God, not to clash, but to enrich each other“, said the Serbian patriarch.

His Holiness said that we must not allow ourselves to abuse the common misfortune by accusing each other. “Although we are different, let’s not deepen our differences, let’s not add fuel to the fire. There are many trials ahead. And I will mention one. Our eye, our ear, that is Kosovo and Metohija. And if someone takes our eye, ear and heart, can we live without it. I know we all know the answer inside. Prayer is needed, and we need to gather strength in order to preserve Kosovo and Metohija as before. As a part of Serbia, it should not happen in any way, directly or indirectly, that Kosovo and Metohija are alienated. Let’s get together, don’t add fuel to the fire, we need each other, and we need strength“, he said.

The patriarch said that we are all responsible for what happened. “I feel that I am also responsible, not only when I acted wrongly, but when I did not do everything I could. When I was selfish, exclusive, when I didn’t listen to others. When I didn’t open my eyes, ears and soul for you. We are all one, you and me. We are responsible for not being better. I am also responsible for not being better. We all have to be better, to be what God wants us to be, as written in the Holy Gospel”.

Patriarch Porphyry says that some have been asking for centuries – why lithium today. “Because our ancestors have been praying to God on this date for 500 years. Litija is not a rally, it does not divide or exclude anyone. It invites everyone, because the church does not identify itself with just one part of the people, nor with just one party, nor with just one party, but embraces everything. He identifies himself with each of our people. The church is a whole, and the liturgy calls for repentance, personal reflection and transformation of each of us. From the highest to the lowest. It is the outpouring of God’s grace on all people and the entire creation”.

The head of the Serbian church says that the church is not just one of the institutions, nor the third of the two roads in our nation, or the two Serbias. “I think there is only one Serbia. And the church is above every road and side. She herself is the Way, the Life and the Truth. The Church is Christ, it gathers and unites everything. There is room for everyone in her, and she prays for everyone. The way of the love of Christ begins in ourselves. And we heal every external division first in our heart. The line that separates good from evil is not above us, but passes through our hearts. In our hearts there is a battle between good and evil. Fighting for each other. He who is persistent, who fights with faith, will fight for good”.

He asked the people to listen to the word of God, and not to change values ​​like clothes. “We can change our clothes, and that’s natural, but if someone doesn’t change himself from the inside, but only from the outside, it will only get worse and worse. Let’s invest a little patience for the one next to us, for our neighbor, to listen to the other, to give him space in us, to move away from the island of our self-sufficiency, in order to discover that our neighbor is not hell and a threat, but heaven and joy. That he needs us, and that we need him. Let us do this first, who stand and see more, who have greater means and tools. Therefore, let Christ be our point of support, everywhere and in every place”.

His holiness says that if Christ is the point of support and criterion, if he is the goal and meaning, we will distinguish good from evil. “Brothers and sisters, let Christ always be in the first place, so be sure that everything else will be in its place. May God grant us, through the prayers of Saint Bishop Nicholas, that Christ will always be in the first place. And then everything will be in its place. I congratulate you on the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, the glory of our capital city, and may the Lord protect it with all other cities. May the peace and blessing of God be with all of you, with all the people who live in the capital city, the wonderful God-blessed Serbia. Happy holiday, may you live for many years“, Patriarch Porfirius finished his sermon.

