Speaker Cabinets, crítica de Tales From New Babel (2023)

The Catalan trio Speaker Cabinets We find it quite a rare bird, not only because of how unusual it is today to release new music only every seven years, but also because of the fact that it has been impregnated with a most delicious shared narrative, halfway between fantasy and science-fiction, so unusual, unfortunately, in the ABC of any present scene. In a time in which the harshest reality enters and leaves the creative spectrum as it wants, without leaving us hardly any free space for imagination and fictional consolation, the band made up of Adrià Muixí, Nacho Yoldi and Guillem Bright takes us out again of that annoying credible and pragmatic tendency to take us to his fictional surrealism hand in hand with the dystopian and retrofuturist stories of “Tales From New Babel” (Ventilador Music, 23), his second studio album.

However, and although its different tracks seek to lead us to that maelstrom of post-industrial and apocalyptic darkness (hybrid between the imagination of Isaac Asimov and the universe of Mad Max), accompanying the brothers Alan and Suzan May through the different passages that little by little they reveal to us that city resurfaced after the ruins of Atlas City, of course, accessibility also prevails between its lines, connecting these with common places that will sound much more familiar to us all: injustices, corruption, arbitrariness, immorality or the fight for civil rights.

Just as they did for their first job, “Requiem For Atlas City” (16) -in fact, the plot of this new LP picks up things right where its predecessor left them-, the trio continues dedicated to that unique will, so trademark of the house, to set their creations with reminiscences typical of something so demodé as longed for, as are the concept albums – so typical of those past decades of which Speaker Cabinets seem to feel like firm heirs. They stick their flag effectively and validly in an already somewhat barren terrain such as the Anglo-Saxon alternative rock of the mid-2000s, ready to brilliantly remind us of the sound of bands like Klaxons (“Ghost Town”), Kasabian (“The Fall”) o Muse (“Suzan May”), not so much with the intention of renewing the projection of his style as much as continuing to invest in it, putting his finger directly into the yaga of the most recent nostalgia and betting on a watertight but faithful character.

Unlike his previous journey (more blunt, quieter and more at home), the renewed production by Christian Rey (The Pinker Tones) for “Tales From New Babel” (more sophisticated, more synthetic and prone to unleashing inventiveness) has allowed the band to now magnify their proposal to the point of taking a particular structural and formal leap – at times, closer to their past contributions. (“Reflections”) and in others, directly advocating for a longer and more priority presence of electronics (“Doomsday”), in order to transform their living room indie into a kind of ambitious rock, equipped with potential stadium anthems.

With a handful of generational slogans in his hand (disguised as a unique prose that can be expanded if desired through an audiobook, available on the Internet), Speaker Cabinets They determine the path of their current evolution within the same parameters as other of their contemporaries and references. With their formula, danceable and unbridled, they do not invent gunpowder but they do underline a value bet that engages and predictably guarantees a good time.

