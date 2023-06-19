Special air tickets as low as RM55 Quanzhou-Long International Passenger Flight Resumption- International- Instant International

Special air tickets as low as RM55. Quanzhou-Long International passenger flights resume

On the 18th, 126 passengers took flight AK271 from Fujian Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, witnessing the resumption of the “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” regular route.

China News Agency reported that the “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” route is operated by Air Asia, and the flight number is AK270/1. Among them, from June 18th to 30th, the schedule is every Wednesday and Sunday; in July, the schedule is every Friday and Sunday; in August, the schedule is every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; from September onwards, every day. At the beginning of the resumption of flights, the special ticket for this flight is as low as RMB 85 (excluding tax, about RM 55).

Quanzhou is an important starting point of the ancient “Maritime Silk Road” in China.

In May 2019, AirAsia launched the “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” route. By February 2020, it has transported more than 80,000 passengers, with a passenger load factor of over 80%, making positive contributions to promoting the interconnection between Quanzhou and Malaysia.

The relevant person in charge of Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport revealed that as of now, Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport has resumed many international (regional) routes such as Manila and Kuala Lumpur, and will resume Nha Trang, Singapore, Bangkok, Davao and other routes in the future. (Photo by China News Agency)

