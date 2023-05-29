Special Surfin’ Bugs, bones, dogs and an anthological return.

Although it sounds strange when reading it, Surfin’ Bugs They are back. And they have done it by means of a new test of genius, for which it is necessary to go through ten moments on their way to the Phoenix flight that have been marked 29 years after their last studio LP.

dented people The official presentation of the group was marked in this heartbreaking story of suburban alphabet and junkie breath. Rarely has a Spanish group sounded so raw and violent, with that way of singing by Alfaro, capable of the highest pitched scream, but also of the most poisonous vocal caress. Despite an expendable horn section, they never sounded as dangerous and savage as on this cornerstone of their repertoire.

The light in your bowels “Dented people” is part of “The light in your bowels” (1989), the group’s first official LP, whose overproduction weighs down the final result of a work that, despite said deficit, survives adversity through a dozen violent, bipolar songs and with peak moments such as “El rey of the glue” and the epic “Scratch me with love”. Listening to these two alone is more than justified, but the thing is that the rest of the trip is a bunch of contagious self-confidence where the pop genome plays doo-woop, Nick Cave and whatever they want.

Repeating rifle Even covered by Solynieve Expert Groups, the truth is that we are facing one of those demonstrations for which Surfin’ Bugs it was always a different group. In this case, for carrying out samples of absolute genius like the one here present; certainly one of the highest peaks in the state pop range. Also, “Repeating Rifle” is part of “The photographer of the sky”the second LP by the Albacete band, with which they perfected and expanded their style book, through an anthological songbook with even pieces like “Algún día sera” and “Dulce mal trago”, which could well have caught on with them. circuit of the 40 Principales of that one, with groups like Duncan Dhu. See also The body found in Trebbia belongs to a man. At the moment it still remains unnamed

blood brothers It was in 1992 when Surfin’ Bichos had the great opportunity of their career. His third LP, “Carnal brothers” (1992) should have been the commercial turning point for a group that, anyway, made a first commitment to publishing a double LP. Listening today to discards like “Capas de olvido” or “Padre viento y padre mar”, one wonders if a record as well-rounded as the one perpetrated would not have been even better if the original idea had taken hold when it came to chaining together an assortment of bone songs, pixie religion and sinewy greek rhythms. Regarding the latter, “Strong!” It is the most famous song on the album and the single that should have opened the door to massive recognition for them. Of course, said desire, built around a certainly controversial letter, did not come to an end. Apart from his most famous anti-single, in the zurrón there are superior pieces such as “My carnal brother”, “Redemption journey” or “Fed up with your love”. Jewels that defined the highest point of Spanish indie, with the permission of Los Planetas, who from 1993 took over the baton from the kings of native independent pop.

costume artists Unfairly forgotten between the folds of his quasi-perfect discography, emerges a mini-LP (as it was said before) of six versions called “Family Album I” (1993), in which the group’s capacity for disguise is revealed, with the added difficulty of translating Shakespeare’s language into Cervantes’s. The fact that here they are playing to vampirize the legacy of Big Star (anthological, their version of “Jesus Christ”) or to make Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” their own is as fabulous as having dared with “I Don’t Know If You’re Lonely” by Hüsker Dü, not included here, but undoubtedly a symbol that links them to the giants of Yankee neopsychedelic punk of the eighties. Some who suffered a fate similar to yours in the bad cards that fate sent them. See also Restoring the Trump account is not enough!Musk launched another vote to "amnesty" the Twitter account – yqqlm

The end of a chimera The closure, before three decades of record silence, came with “The friend of the storms” (1994), announcing song of a farewell full of darts at the target. It couldn’t be any other way given the pop adrenaline of “Si tengo cambiar”, the roller coaster of choruses in “Comida china y subfusils” and the majestic “El final de una chimera”, a millimeter metaphor for the great hiatus that was coming in the path.

The family grows Seen in perspective, the official closure of Surfin’ Bugs It was even good for the entire community of fans of the group. The split between Chucho, with Alfaro, and Mercromina, with the rest of the group, gave rise to a kind of shadow rivalry that provided us with a catalog of records that did not hide their original DNA, with demos as devastating as that tour de force. from Alfaro through “The Oil Diaries” (2001), which could even have passed for a Surfin’ album, were it not for the irreplaceable absence of Joaquín Pascual, who at the helm of Mercromina gave us outstanding works such as “Songs of walking around the house” (1999) y “From the highest mountain in the world” (2005). But more branches arose from the family tree, such as Travolta, Burrito Panza, Is or Fernando Alfaro and Joaquín Pascual, both alone.

2006 concert at Primavera Sound Surely, there has not been a more anticipated return within the national indie scene than the one starring Alfaro and his crew on their 2006 tour. The culminating point of it was their participation in Primavera Sound that same year, in a concert that started just after the one offered by Lou Reed on another stage of the venue, attached to his. You could breathe that that night was going to be historic. Above all, when, from the New Yorker’s stage, the first souls began their parade towards the place where those from Albacete played before the great electric troubadour finished his concert. Something big was brewing and that’s how it was, in a reunion between Surfin’ Bugs and its public, the old and the new, that packed the pit where the absolute communion with its great sect came through a concert that carries the halo of history. See also "Top Gun: The Lone Ranger" released why Tencent quietly divested | Tom Cruz | Simpson

25 years later The 25th anniversary of the publication of “Carnal brothers” It was the perfect excuse to once again take such an ode to inspiration for a walk that, through a formation without the disagreements of the past, offered the best of itself in a series of anthological concerts, with mythical performances, such as its participation in the Northwest Pop-Rock.