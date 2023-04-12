J Mascis y Dinosaur Jr. they were one of those responsible for the creation of that magic formula that Nirvana would take to the charts of half the world, catchy melodies locked in a storm of distortion, as Hüsker Dü had done before them and, later, they would perfect Pixies. A formula that hits the ceiling in “Where You Been” (93): The answer to “Nevermind” by J Mascis.

Dinosaur Jr. They didn’t sell millions of records, they didn’t break up early enough to become a cult band, there are no exquisite corpses in their ranks, and to top it all off, they keep putting out records that are still worth it, so they’re not remembered as much. like other bands of the time but Dinosaur Jr. is one of alternative rock’s seminal bands, cramming extensive solos into that formula, something that was anathema long before Rivers Cuomo vindicated Van Halen, and looking to classic rock artists like Neil Young and Thin Lizzy for inspiration.

Maybe “Where You Been” not be their most influential album, nor their best (both titles should go to “You’re Living All Over Me”), but it is the one that sounds the best, as well as the most representative of their sound and the one that made them more widely known. This is the story of that record…

“Mascis was the guy who had brought classic rock into the indie rock equation, one of the most despised weapons of the alternative Taliban” “You got beat to it! You could have made it, you asshole! It could have been us!” Here are some of the things a drunk and angry Lou Barlow yelled at his former bandmate J Mascis when he ran into him after Nirvana burst the walls between alternative and commercial with “Nevermind.”

Many thought like him, not in vain when Barlow was still in Dinosaur Jr. released one of the definitive albums of the genre with “You’re Living All Over Me”, in 1987, and a year later they delivered one of the definitive indie rock anthems with “Freak Scene”it was the same year that Sonic Youth imagined an alternative USA with Mascis as president in the song “Teen Age Riot” and when in England a fan of his, named Kevin Shields, created shoegaze with his band My Bloody Valentine.

After Barlow’s departure (well, after his dismissal, since in 1989 Mascis told Barlow that Dinosaur Jr. was over and the next day he reformed the band with his usual drummer, Murph…) Dinosaur Jr. signed by a multinational, the big labels already imagined that there was something cooking on that left side of the dial that the Replacements had talked about, as Sonic Youth had already done and Nirvana was about to do, and published in 1991 “Green Mind” which was more of a solo record than a group effort, Mascis played almost everything himself, including drums, and toured with Nirvana themselves as the opening act for eight concerts. I suppose it was here that Kurt Cobain asked Mascis for the second time to be a member of his group, something Mascis didn’t do because he didn’t want to and because, when he asked, Dinosaur Jr. was a better-known band than Nirvana. . See also Field inspection due to the Diploma | affair Info

The fact is that the album, despite being the group’s best-seller up to that moment, had not gone past number 168 on the US sales charts, doing a little better in the United Kingdom, where the band was highly appreciated by the ‘underground’ scene in the country with bands like the aforementioned My Bloody Valentine or Teenage Fanclub. Even in 1992 they had a tour of that country sharing the stage with The Jesus & The Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine and some very young Blur. It was that year that the Nirvana bomb exploded and the entire “alternative nation,” as Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction had called it, which had just created the traveling festival of Lollapalooza, began to wonder who would be next.

The idea also passed into Mascis’ head, so at the end of 1992 he went into the recording studio willing, at least, to try. Things had changed and companies also wanted their own “Nevermind” so there were no requests, no pressure, in Black and White they put up the money for Mascis to deliver the record he wanted to make- At that time Dinosaur Jr. it was back to a trio like the best of days, Murph seemed recovered and capable of recording his parts, Mike Johnson had replaced Barlow on bass, and Mascis had reached his zenith as a songwriter and guitarist. As if that were not enough, it was the first recording with which he would become his favorite engineer, John Agnello.

“The double whammy opening of “Out There” and “Start Choppin” is among the best they’ve ever recorded” The result was his best-sounding album and arguably the best collection of songs of his career, with classics like “Start Choppin”, “Out There” o “Get Me”. Everything sounds bigger and more classic, as if she no longer had to justify her love for Neil Young and the Stones, the one that she said had led her to sing like Jagger did in “Dead Flowers”, although everyone, to his eternal complaint, always compared him to the Canadian. Plus his version of the “Hot Burrito #2″ by the Flying Burrito Brothers, made during these sessions but not released on record made it clear that when Mascis spoke of his love of country rock, it was not in vain.

And it is that Mascis was the guy who had put classic rock into the indie rock equation, mainly, one of the weapons most despised by the alternative Taliban, the long guitar solo. “Where You Been” would be his best moment as a guitarist and contains what is possibly the best he ever did in a recording studio, that of “Get Me”, where, in his glorious interpretation, he manages to bring out the closest that alternative rock ever was to the peaks of expressiveness of a Duane Allman or an Eric Clapton. Weezer and the Smashing Pumpkins would be forever grateful for that. See also Equatorial Guinea abolishes the death penalty

It may be his most classic album, but this was not a very big change to his usual formula either and it cannot be said that Mascis made a more commercial album trying to break the sales charts, in fact, it can be said that he did the opposite , delivering the album with the most half times of his career, at a time when what was sought was the new “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

Of course, the beginning with the double blow of “Out There” y “Start Choppin” It is among the best they ever recorded. The first begins with a solo by Mascis and his listless voice does not enter for almost a minute, yes, that distance in his voice is perfect for one of the darkest songs that Mascis has recorded, with a particularly yearning chorus . If the introductory solo was fine, the one he drops mid-song can only be described as incendiary, making the song one of the band’s classics.

even better is “Start Choppin”with a chord start that is pure Hendrix, but not the solo Hendrix but the one who had hardened as a backing guitarist for the R&B circuit, to later become one of the defining songs of the band and of all alternative rock.

This song was the gateway for the vast majority of followers of Dinosaur Jr. And it is that if “Where You Been” did not become the new “Nevermind”didn’t do badly on the charts either, cracking the US Billboard Top 50 and the UK top ten, a success owed in part to this song which climbed to #3 on the Modern Rock charts. Tracks, in a year that meant something, and at number 20 on the UK singles chart.

“The following year Cobain would blow his brains out and English hooligans would dazzle the world singing about living forever and being rock stars” “What Else Is Now” It was the first of the half times on the album, it also opened with a Mascis unleashed on the guitar, but the more classical flavor was discovered with that ending with a string arrangement that would lead to Bob Mould, another of the godfathers of the alternative nation, leader of Hüsker Dü and Sugar to declare “I have listened to “Where You Been”, his new album. It’s brilliant, it’s amazing, and it even has strings on it.”. On an acoustic guitar the gloomy but exciting “Not The Same“, yes, if he wanted to avoid comparisons with Neil Young he should have avoided doing such a plausible imitation in a ballad that seems like a lost song from “Harvest”.

In “Get Me” acoustic guitars also sounded, something almost unthinkable in the days of “You’re Living All Over Me”(87) y “Bug”(88), and his melancholy was ahead of the “Disarm” by the Smashing Pumpkins, yes, it was in this song where Macis claimed his place among the Gods of the Guitar with a simply spectacular solo. Perhaps the most emotional moment of his entire career. See also The flag of the World Freediving Championships was removed, Taiwan wins the support of 10 countries | AIDA Freediving World Championships | Aida | Republic of China Flag

“Goin Home” it was another beauty, in which its melody was reinforced by a mournful organ, although by the end the guitar smoked again with “I Ain’t Sayin”. Of course, being the moment in which the world roared with guitars, Dinosaur Jr.always a bit against the current, delivered the least punk and most sensitive album of their entire career.

Shortly after the album appeared, on February 9, 1993, they presented it on the David Letterman show with an exciting version of “Out There” but soon after the original drummer, Murph, would leave the band. Even so, from June 18 to August 7 they were headliners along with Alice In Chains and Primus in the third edition of Lollapalooza, with Rage Against The Machine, Babes in Toyland, Tool, The Verve, Mercury Rev or even the Sebadoh by Lou Barlow also on the poster. It was almost the tail end of the moment when alternative rock was briefly at the center of the mainstream. The following year Cobain would blow his brains out and some English hooligans would dazzle the world singing about living forever and being rock stars, the complete opposite of what the so-called Generation X had preached.

Indie rock would return to the ‘underground’ and Mascis, after one last flirtation with success the following year with their most popular song, “Feel The Pain”I would continue to put out remarkable records and songs as good as “Take A Ride At The Sun” (as if he were an indie Brian Wilson) for an increasingly smaller audience until the first break in his career in 1998. Of course, it was not the end of the band, in 2005 the guitarist and Barlow would bury the hatchet and the The band’s most remembered formation, with Murph on drums, would have one of the least expected and best-cared returns in the history of the genre. They are still sharpening the same old equation, distortion and melody, rubbing shoulders with new bands and artists like Alvvays, Boygenius or what may be their spiritual heirs, Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett (who even recorded an album together), people which has them on an altar, proving that their influence was much greater than their sales.