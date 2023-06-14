Home » spectacular 2-4 at De Kuip
World

spectacular 2-4 at De Kuip

by admin

The first of the two semi-finals of the Nations League, Holland-Croatia, gave a show. At the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, the orange formation came out defeated under the blows of the Croatians, capable of overturning the match in extra time: after 120 minutes the match ends 2-4.

Holland-Croatia, the match report

After an initial study phase between the two teams, the Netherlands took the lead in the 34th minute: Grind he goes to the conclusion that finds Livakovic unprepared. At the start of the second half, in the 54th minute, Croatia equalized thanks to a goal scored by Kramaric. From then on, pure entertainment: in the 72nd minute the guests moved forward: Pasalic he pounced on a ball placed in the center by Ivasunec and scored the 1-2 goal. When everything seemed over, in the 96th minute, Holland evened the score: Lang in the scrum he scores the 2-2 with time almost up. Extra time begins and Croatia closes the accounts: a beautiful goal by Petkovic who puts Bijlow with his right foot from distance. To put the definitive seal on the match is Modric which puts scored a penalty awarded to the Croatians: midfielder number 10 made no mistake and put his signature on the final. The match ends 2-4. Croatia flies to the final, where they will face the winner of Italy-Spain.

