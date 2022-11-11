In the dark, a group of Ukrainian soldiers slowly approaches a stage. One of them takes a woman sitting in the audience and drags her into her screams. But when the light in the hall comes on, we realize that it is not an assault on the theater or an action of war, but the opening of a theatrical performance. “Polite people”, a title that comes from the name by which Russian soldiers in Crimea were called in 2014, is in fact only the latest staging of Russian propaganda on the war in Ukraine.

The show premiered in the city of Kaluga, southeast of Moscow, after the Lugansk theater company staged it in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region and four other Federation cities.

“The creators wanted to immerse viewers in the atmosphere of what the residents of the Donbass over the past eight years “, explains the local television station Nika TV, supporting the narrative of an alleged Ukrainian repression that would have justified Russian military intervention. We wanted to show “the nature of the enemy who invaded our territories eight and a half years ago,” said one of the actors. Vilen Babichev.

In 2014, pro-Russian armies proclaimed two separatist republics in the Dontesk and Lugansk regions, an area of ​​eastern Ukraine bordering Russia where most of the population speaks Russian. The actor therefore resumes one of the most followed trends in Russian propaganda according to which the Ukrainian government has been carrying out the “genocide” of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass ever since.

Russia’s Kaluga treats spectators to an “immersive play about Donbas hostilities”. Actors dressed in the Ukrainian army uniform stormed into the hall, shot rounds into the air, and took people “hostage.”https://t.co/Oq2XXwB2kX Video: Nika TV pic.twitter.com/iIA3AJQwKu — Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) November 8, 2022

According to the author of the play, the Lugansk musician and director Roman Razumthe work aims to create “a positive content to counter a negative content that brings with it an immoral ideology and is opposed to Russian cultural codes”.

“We show that these are not just Ukrainian soldiers, but fully NATO trained and armed fighters for many years,” Razum told Nika TV.

The show, which has received funding of over 10 million rubles (about 165,000 euros) from a presidential fund, will be staged in several Russian cities on a tour scheduled to run until the end of November.