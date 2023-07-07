Speculations Mount as Colombian Army Investigates Alleged Death of FARC Leader Iván Márquez in Venezuelan Territory

Title: Colombian Army Investigates Reports of FARC Dissident Leader Ivan Marquez’s Death in Venezuela

Subtitle: Fourth top FARC leader dies amidst attacks in Venezuelan territory

Colombian Army Intelligence sources are currently looking into claims suggesting that Luciano Marín Arango, also known as Ivan Marquez, has passed away within Venezuelan territory. Marquez, the top leader of the FARC Segunda Marquetalia dissidents, was reportedly seriously injured in an attack on his camp in the jungles of Venezuela in June last year.

According to EL TIEMPO, Marquez was airlifted to a hospital in a Venezuelan city to receive medical treatment after the attack. However, the injuries sustained during the assault resulted in significant damage to his legs and the loss of one arm. CM& reports suggest that a splinter even penetrated his brain.

This incident marks the fourth targeted attack against the top leaders of the FARC ‘Nueva Marquetalia’ dissidents within Venezuelan territory in less than three years.

Santrich and Romagna

The first FARC leader to be targeted by armed groups was Jesús Santrich, also known as Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte. Santrich, a former guerrilla who had rearmed with Marquez, was killed in the Venezuelan jungle on May 17, 2021, near the border between Venezuela and Colombia.

December 2021 witnessed the death of another prominent FARC leader, Henry Castellanos, alias Romaña. He was killed in the rural area of Elorza in Venezuela during the territorial war among the dissidents.

The Death of El Paisa

In a recent development, Hernán Darío Velásquez, famously known as El Paisa, was ambushed and killed in Venezuela on December 4, 2021. El Paisa was reputed as one of the most violent leaders of the now-defunct FARC and spearheaded the Teófilo Forero mobile column. He had separated from the Peace Process in 2018 and reemerged a year later with Marquez and Santrich to announce the formation of the Second Marquetalia.

As news of Marquez’s alleged death circulates, EL TIEMPO reached out to the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace for confirmation, but spokespersons were unable to provide any information at the time.

Last October, Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda confirmed a meeting with Ivan Marquez, claiming the FARC dissident leader was “aware” and “lucid.” However, it remains unclear if Marquez is currently alive or deceased.

The Colombian Army’s investigation into Marquez’s reported death remains ongoing.

