The new President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, spoke after the second round of elections. His supporters in the election headquarters chanted against Milo Đukanović.

Izvor: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

The new President of Montenegro and the leader of the Europe Now Movement, Jakov Milatović, addressed his election headquarters after the second round of elections. On stage, he received congratulations from Andrije Mandić from the Democratic Front, Alekse Bečić, the leader of the Democrats who stood behind him.

Milojko Spajić, one of the leaders of the Europe Now Movement, was also on stage, as was the current Prime Minister in technical mandate, Dritan Abazović. “Tonight is the night we have been waiting for for more than 30 years and may we all be victorious“, was the first thing Milatović said and received a big applause, with chants of “Jakove, Jakove”.

“May we be blessed with the victory of a reconciled Montenegro, because this is really a victory for a reconciled Montenegro and for all of us. Tonight, Montenegro took a decisive step forward, said a decisive goodbye to the outmoded regime of Mr. Đukanović and took a step forward towards a richer, more equal, wealthier , to a European and more beautiful Montenegro. Good luck to us,” he added.

“No more DPS, Milo thief,” was chanted during breaks in his speech.

“We leave the past in the past”

“You can see here also the strength of the common Montenegro. This is the victory of Montenegro for all of us who have been waiting for it, and that is why it is so big and that is why it is so historic. Tonight, together with all the citizens of Montenegro, we said a decisive goodbye to crime and corruption and connecting crime and corruption with politics in Montenegro. Never again. Thank you to all the citizens who came out, voted and additionally gave legitimacy to the democratic process. Tonight we leave the past in the past and step into the future. This is a historic day and I invite everyone to celebrate with dignity, as this victory was – a dignified victory of the new, democratic Montenegro“, Jakov Milatović also said.

“My heart is big because of the trust I received from the citizens of Montenegro and I promise what Montenegro has never had before, that I will truly be the president of all the citizens of Montenegro. We will never again be divided, impoverished and forgotten by the state crime and corruption,” said the new president of Montenegro.

“We will bring Montenegro into the EU in 5 years, goodbye dictator”

“As the president of Montenegro, together with all the people standing here with me, in the next five years, we will bring Montenegro into the European Union. Never again will conflicts go from Montenegro to any country in the Western Balkans, nor to its neighbors. Montenegro wants the best possible relations with all countries of the Western Balkans. We want unity, harmony and progress in the European Western Balkans. Here we all say together that we want to deal with topics of vital importance, the rule of law, the economy, European integration, and these are our three key priorities. We said goodbye to the last dictator in Europe.

So thank you to all the people, activists, free media, who carried the torch of freedom that shone brightly on August 30, 2020, and even more strongly tonight, April 2. It is a strong and successful Montenegro that will never be led by unsuccessful and undemocratic people,” said Milatović.