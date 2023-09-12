Speleologist extracted after 9 days at a depth of a thousand metres. “One of the largest rescue operations in history”

After nine days in which he was stuck at a depth of over a thousand meters with internal bleeding, Mark Dickey was rescued by an international team of rescuers who lowered themselves into the Grotta Morcaa remote complex of winding underground passages in the mountains of Taurusin the Southern Türkiye. The cave, the third deepest of the Türkiyereaches nearly 1.3 kilometers underground at its lowest point.

Lo speleologist American “It was extracted from the last exit of the cave,” said the Turkish Speleological Federation, adding that “the cave part of the rescue operation concluded successfully.” The 40-year-old explorer had problems with stomach while examining the depths of the Dickey he felt ill at 1,120 meters of water, triggering what organizers say was one of the largest and most complicated underground rescue operations ever carried out.

An international team of 200 rescuersexploration companions and doctors began to bring Dickey carefully rescued after giving him a blood transfusion. First they tied him to one stretcher, which sometimes had to be lifted vertically with a rope through particularly narrow passages. The teams pulling the ropes took breaks from time to time, rising to the surface before returning underground. “We congratulate all those who contributed to the operation,” the Turkish Speleological Federation said.

