With this recipe for the pastry forget the rolling pin, it can’t be spread in any way except like the holy hands which is perhaps even better 🙂
Ingredients:
75g of butter
250g of spelled flour
125g of sugar
salt 1/2 teaspoon
1 egg
milk a few spoons
Remove the butter from the fridge half an hour beforehand. Put the flour, sugar and salt in the bowl. Make a hollow in the center and put the butter and egg. With the blade of the knife, repeatedly cut the butter mixing it with the other ingredients until you see that the flour begins to absorb them. At this point add a few spoonfuls of milk (there is no exact dose because it depends on how much the flour absorbs), you will need a few, two or at most three, keep in mind that the dough must be quite firm.
At this point, work it with your hands to make a ball that will be placed in the film and left to rest for at least 40 minutes in the fridge.
(For those who have Kitchen Aid or Kenwood or Thermomix and so on it’s much simpler, put everything in the mug and leave it to the flat shovel 🙂 )
Preheat the oven to 200°, butter a cake tin of 22/24 cm in diameter. Take the ball of shortcrust pastry and divide it into two parts, one about twice as big as the other. Flatten the large part on the bottom of the pan in as uniform a layer as possible and prick with the prongs of a fork, so as not to let it grow during cooking. Then spread the jam stopping about 1 1/2 cm from the edge. With the remaining shortcrust pastry make the grids and the edge. Bake in a hot oven for about 45 minutes.