If you notice in the background you can see a teddy bear holding its head and belly and it’s not there by chance, nooo nooooo it’s there because it seems a bit Andrea to me in the last twenty days!! Everything has been done, from scarlet fever, to the intestinal virus, to the fever and now even the cold. In short, everything on top of the other, now I hope that having taken the all-inclusive package for the next few months, we can also rest assured!! The cake was born from the need to prepare something healthy and light for him and so here is a light shortcrust pastry which in reality according to the recipe would be with OO flour but I had organic wholemeal spelled flour from Paradello farm and how to resist the temptation to use it?? And the jam? And of course also the organic one without sugar but with Coop grape juice!! In short, the result was an entirely organic and very good tart.With this recipe for the pastry forget the rolling pin, it can’t be spread in any way except like the holy hands which is perhaps even better 🙂

Ingredients:

75g of butter

250g of spelled flour

125g of sugar

salt 1/2 teaspoon

1 egg

milk a few spoons

Remove the butter from the fridge half an hour beforehand. Put the flour, sugar and salt in the bowl. Make a hollow in the center and put the butter and egg. With the blade of the knife, repeatedly cut the butter mixing it with the other ingredients until you see that the flour begins to absorb them. At this point add a few spoonfuls of milk (there is no exact dose because it depends on how much the flour absorbs), you will need a few, two or at most three, keep in mind that the dough must be quite firm.

At this point, work it with your hands to make a ball that will be placed in the film and left to rest for at least 40 minutes in the fridge.

(For those who have Kitchen Aid or Kenwood or Thermomix and so on it’s much simpler, put everything in the mug and leave it to the flat shovel 🙂 )

Preheat the oven to 200°, butter a cake tin of 22/24 cm in diameter. Take the ball of shortcrust pastry and divide it into two parts, one about twice as big as the other. Flatten the large part on the bottom of the pan in as uniform a layer as possible and prick with the prongs of a fork, so as not to let it grow during cooking. Then spread the jam stopping about 1 1/2 cm from the edge. With the remaining shortcrust pastry make the grids and the edge. Bake in a hot oven for about 45 minutes.