spending 7% more expensive in a year, consumption plummets – breaking latest news

Inflation empties the shopping cart and forces Italians to spend more to buy less. Families are forced to cut back on everything, including food. Istat numbers certify that it is precisely the impact of price increases that is causing a deterioration in retail sales. In March there was no change in terms of value while those in volume decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous month. And it is striking that for food goods the drop in volume is stronger than for non-food products with -0.7% against -0.1%. If we compare the data for March 2022, we note that food spending has become more expensive by +7.7%, but the volume of goods purchased has collapsed by almost 5% (-4.9%).

Consumer associations According to Codacons, “net of inflation and considering household consumption expenditure, purchases fall in volume by a total of 21.8 billion euros per year, with lower spending equal to an average of -848 euros per family”. The association asks the government to “intervene urgently to control price lists and save household budgets”. Assoutenti invokes an «anti-inflation decree» which includes the strengthening of the Price Guarantor and a zeroing of the VAT on basic necessities. According to the association’s calculations, Italian food spending drops by 7.1 billion euros on an annual basis, with an average reduction of 377 euros if we consider a household with two children.