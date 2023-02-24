“We have a definite idea: we don’t want to eliminate digital identity, but only have one, national and managed by the state”. Word of Alessio Butti, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation. Last December, the exponent of the Brothers of Italy explained the direction that the government was taking: abandoning the public digital identity system, better known by the acronym Spid and which, to date, is provided by 11 different operators, and to unify everything in a single tool that also takes into account the opportunities provided by the electronic identity card, in the broader context of the European digital identity. Why this change? Among the reasons, also that of “saving, because Spid has a cost for the state”. Therefore, with the approaching expiry of the agreements entered into between Agidthe Agency for digital Italy, and the identity providerdiscussions have begun on the future of the Spid.

The numbers of digital identities

Future uncertain, at the moment. Agid, the arm of the council presidency that deals with digital and innovation, has decided to extend from 31 December to April 23, 2023 the expiry of the agreements. But it is probable that there will be a further postponement of the agreement between the government and Spid suppliers, because, at the moment, equally usable alternatives have not been identified. The Spid numbers demonstrate how the service has become indispensable: 33.5 million of utilities issued in Italy and, in 2022 alone, approx a billion of authentications made via Spid. Authentications with an electronic identity card have a pervasiveness that is incomparable, if only because they require a special chip reader: for 32.7 million of electronic identity cards in circulation, according to the data of the Digital Transformation Departmentthe number of authentications stops at 21 millionin 2022.

The request from Spid’s suppliers

As Butti said, however, Spid has a cost for the state. AND TeamSystem, Tim, SpidItalia, served, Later, Namirial, nice, Understanding, InfoCert, Aruba ed Etnathe 11 companies that provide the service, believe that it is even too low. Certifierswhich brings together the majority of suppliers, has requested the allocation of 50 million euros to continue releasing the digital identity service in 2023. A public support that the managers ask to draw from the Pnrr. According to some sources, the government would be willing to negotiate for a figure that is around half of that requested. A temporary solution, with the long-term goal of decommissioning the Spid as we know it. The digital identity must be “one, national and managed by the State” remains the indication of Butti and the government, “to simplify the digital life of our citizens, to increase security, because more credentials and access tools mean more risks, to make digital services more accessible.

A new app that welcomes both the Spid and the electronic identity card

The electronic identity card meets only some of these prerogatives. It is a document issued by the Ministry of the Interior, therefore more secure, equipped with a tax chip that contains the holder’s personal and biometric data. To make it truly practical for accessing online services, however, the obstacle of usability should be overcome: for validation, for each operation, either a special reader or a smartphone with interface Nfc. While Europe disseminates the guidelines for the implementation of a digital identity wallet common to the member countries, another buffer solution is making its way in Italy, which welcomes the know how of the companies supplying the Spid and the government’s propensity for the electronic identity card: developing a new application where to start bringing together both tools, thus creating an ecosystem more responsive to European guidelines, published last February 10, for the implementation of European digital identity wallet.

