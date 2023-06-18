“Spider – Man Across the Spider – Verse”: an unconvincing Spider-verse.

The new chapter dedicated to Spider Man played by Miles Morales has arrived at the cinema. “Across the Spider – Verse” is a story full of action and many wall climbers scattered throughout the various Multiverses who will interact with Miles Morales in various ways.

I start from its strong point, which is a set of various types of animation that interact for the entire duration of the film’s narration, almost as if one wanted to experiment with new techniques, bringing it ever closer to live feature films.

An adult screenplay that alternates various funny moments with others of great drama, with very reflective sequences that then give way to adrenaline-pumping events. In all of this, however, there are situations that leave some doubts, including an excessive length of the film without an ending.

One gets the impression that the concept of Multiverse is getting a bit out of hand, in this case Spider – Verse or rather poly – multi – universe – verse in which the various versions of the web shooter interact, so it is possible to meet the lego version , the spider-man of the 60s, the dinosaur version, the video game version…

In the film, the narration focuses above all on the relationship between Morales and the female spider version, personified by Gwen Stacy alias Hailee Steinfeld of Earth 65, who becomes part of the “Spider-Society” who have the task of maintaining the stability of the fabric of the Multiverse. When the villain of the moment, Macchia, who acts in the world of Morales flees to Earth 50101 and is chased by Miles, this meddles in a “canonical” event that leads to the destruction of that Earth….

The film directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, inserts many characters including Jessica Draw but above all Oscar Isaac who apparently manages the entire Spider-Man society. Various cartoon versions of Spider-Man centered in futuristic contexts, alter ego of the famous Peter Parker who insert him in the film as a superhero in decline, with the function of babysitter for his daughter, so much so that he is presented in a dressing gown and slippers. Not a bad idea… horrible!

This desire to seek the hero’s inner introspection, his sense of responsibility, the struggle more with himself than with forces that come from outside, completely distort the character, giving life to a protagonist who can be anything, in contexts which necessarily do not have to take place in the Marvel universe.

Lots of action in very different contexts that could disorient viewers, especially those who are not readers of the comic, leaving too many doubts and not convincing with a screenplay that is too pretentious for a cartoon.