“Spider Web”: Psychological Thriller. – Japan world

The comic work in question “Spider Web” created by the authors Djade and KRE is an independent title, belonging to the Webtoon category, published by Jundo which is a digital platform where it is possible to find many international comics.

Spider Web is a Chinese book, a Manhua an evolution of the Lianhuanhua, published in the last century with stories linked to the tradition in formats in which the illustrations of sequential drawings.

History

Chen Yu is a high school student who, however, does not attend school due to a series of murders committed by a serial killer, suspecting his neighbor: Qi Ansheng, an educated individual, composed in all respects an unsuspecting person.

The boy begins to investigate and stalk him but perhaps there could be a third person in the shadows….

A title where the psychological component is the main element. In a context where nothing is easy to decipher that immediately involves the reader in a captivating thriller with a powerful emotional force.

Table after table, the protagonists are presented to us, who look like two boxers who are studying each other to then strike the winning blow, in a rather gloomy atmosphere whose very realistic cut designs herald some twist that will mess up the cards on the table creating.

A ferocious plot, even if of action, at least in the first issue you don’t see any but the tension that is perceived, from the dialogues of the two characters, is suffocating, in which each of the two tries to take the ability to hide their goals to the limit , all told by relying on various stylistic features of film genres such as yellow, noir, thriller, horror.

