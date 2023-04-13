Evidence of thaw between WindTre and the various trade unions who in recent days have proclaimed the state of agitation for the possible repercussions on employment if the spin-off plan of the WindTre mobile network branch were to materialize. The unions SLC-CGIL FISTEL-CISL UILCOM-UIL in their joint action they quote almost all the Italian operatorsguilty of having followed a wrong model which led WindTre and TIM to plan the spin-off of the branches and Vodafone to reduce personnel costs, i.e. to give up about a thousand employees.
In the past few hours, a encounter between WindTre and the national and territorial secretariats of the trade unions involved in the presence of Debora Postiglione, from Division IV from the General Directorate of Labor Relations and Industrial Relations of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, which attempted a conciliation between the parties. A note revealed that an extensive discussion took place on the reasons for the dispute, but however no agreement has been reached.
The unions have been agitating for a couple of weeks now fear that about 2,000 employees could lose their jobs due to the spin-off plan of the mobile network branch of the operator. Specifically, WindTre has expressed its intention to “divide” the company by selling the majority stake in the mobile branchindeed of the NetCo, to the Swedish investment fund EQT. In the plans, NetCo will manage the entire wholesale business of the network, with 40% of the shares remaining in the hands of CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong holding company which has controlled WindTre for years, while 60% will be sold to EQT, which will take over as financial partner.
All the active network infrastructure will be transferred to the NetCo as well as relations with third parties, wholesale connectivity services, both towards WindTre and towards other operators, and all network personnel including the IT OSS part, and all of this would involve between 2,000 and 2,200 employees. However, in yesterday’s meeting, despite the dialogue between the company and those who protect the workers’ rights, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies recognized the impossibility of reaching an agreement.