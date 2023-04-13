Evidence of thaw between WindTre and the various trade unions who in recent days have proclaimed the state of agitation for the possible repercussions on employment if the spin-off plan of the WindTre mobile network branch were to materialize. The unions SLC-CGIL FISTEL-CISL UILCOM-UIL in their joint action they quote almost all the Italian operatorsguilty of having followed a wrong model which led WindTre and TIM to plan the spin-off of the branches and Vodafone to reduce personnel costs, i.e. to give up about a thousand employees.

In the past few hours, a encounter between WindTre and the national and territorial secretariats of the trade unions involved in the presence of Debora Postiglione, from Division IV from the General Directorate of Labor Relations and Industrial Relations of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, which attempted a conciliation between the parties. A note revealed that an extensive discussion took place on the reasons for the dispute, but however no agreement has been reached.