by admin
If you want to remove belly fat, eat eggs for breakfast, but with the addition of one vegetable!

Izvor: Shutterstock

However, by adding one nutritious green leafy vegetables the full effect is achieved. Spinach is full of nutrients that speed up the weight loss process and can easily be added to many recipes, especially eggs. It contains fiber that helps keep you full longer, which prevents further overeating during the day. Also, spinach adds important antioxidants to eggs that reduce inflammation in the body that could prevent weight loss.

Eggs are rich in protein. Their intake increases the release of the satiety hormone, which reduces appetite and promotes satiety. Protein also increases your metabolic rate and helps you maintain muscle mass during weight loss. That’s why eggs are the best if you want to lose a few kilos or get rid of belly fat.

Spinach is a good source of iron, a mineral that is needed for red blood cells to deliver oxygen to different parts of the body. When the iron level is low, anemia occurs. This condition can lead to feelings of weakness, dizziness and breathing problems. Spinach contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E and magnesium, which support the immune system. It protects against viruses and bacteria.

Losing the dangerous visceral fat around the abdominal organs requires a change in lifestyle and eating habits. For example, including more fiber and protein in the diet, limiting the consumption of trans fat and added sugar, as well as regular exercise can be excellent options for the weight loss process.

See also  The Pope encourages bishops in the interior of Italy to make parishes a classroom of service-Vatican News

(WORLD)

