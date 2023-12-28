SPIZ TRASPORTI The Christmas campaign of the Cusago company in a video – Companies

SPIZ Trasporti, the transport company based in Cusago, in the province of Milan, born twenty years ago from the ambition and vision of Roberto Spizzirri, is preparing to celebrate Christmas with an unprecedented and bold communication campaign: SPIZ SAVED SANTA.

With the enthusiastic collaboration of all employees, SPIZ Trasporti has created an irresistible Christmas video featuring its exceptional team. In a world where Christmas risks being compromised by delays in deliveries, Santa Claus asks for help from SPIZ Trasporti which demonstrates, thanks to the dedication and commitment of its staff, how it is possible to save the magic of the holidays.

The video, the result of creativity, innovation and lots of fun, shows how the team worked with Christmas spirit and professionalism to deliver all of Santa’s gifts on time. A challenge that involved salespeople, mechanics and drivers, transforming the daily transport work into a special mission to bring joy and smiles to every home.

“We wanted to do something different, something that went beyond classic corporate communications. Christmas is a special time and we wanted to share with our loved ones, our customers and our suppliers, the passion and dedication that we put into our work every day. work, in a fun and engaging way”, declared team leader Roberto Spizzirri.

The initiative, created with the creative and operational support of the communications agency Tramite, stands out for its originality and ability to bring dynamism to a sector often characterized by standard communications. SPIZ Trasporti thus demonstrates that it is possible to combine professionalism and entertainment, offering a one-of-a-kind communication experience.

The SPIZ Trasporti Christmas video will be broadcast on the company’s social channels and promoted through various digital platforms. An invitation to share the joy of Christmas and to recognize, metaphorically, reality’s commitment to ensuring that each shipment reaches its destination promptly.

For more information and to view the SPIZ SAVED SANTA video:

Share this: Facebook

X

