Splash of Piazza Affari. What the tax on extra profits provides – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia

Splash of Piazza Affari. What the tax on extra profits provides

Splash of Piazza Affari. What is the tax on extra profits? breaking latest news – Italian AgencyToday’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on extra profits sinks the banks in Piazza Affari the RepublicMilan slips (-2.3%), banks collapse, Bper -11% – Economy – Ansa.it ANSA AgencyTax on bank extra profits? Excellent, even very bad. Circle of opinions Start MagazineExtra profits of the banks, the reactions after the government measure | Stock market, almost 9 billion burned TGCOMSee full coverage on Google News

