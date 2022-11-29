original title:

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We are happy to see the resumption of dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, and call on relevant countries to stop interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 29 (Reporter Ma Zhuoyan) Regarding the recent resumption of dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on the 29th that he hopes that the Venezuelan government and the opposition will meet each other halfway and reach a political solution at an early date. China is willing to continue to play a positive and constructive role on the Venezuelan issue.

At the regular press conference that day, a reporter asked: According to reports, under the mediation of Norway, the Venezuelan government and the opposition restarted their dialogue in Mexico City on November 26 and reached a consensus on improving people’s livelihood in Venezuela. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada issued a joint statement welcoming this, urging the two sides to reach a comprehensive agreement through dialogue, and emphasizing that if the dialogue makes substantial progress, they are willing to reconsider the sanctions policy against Venezuela. What is China‘s comment?

Zhao Lijian said that China is happy to see the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resume dialogue, and looks forward to the two sides meeting each other halfway and reaching a political solution at an early date.

“China‘s position on the Venezuelan issue is consistent and clear. We have always firmly upheld the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, and we always believe that the Venezuelan issue should be resolved by the Venezuelan people through dialogue and consultation within the country’s constitution and legal framework.” Zhao Lijian said, China appreciates and supports relevant countries’ efforts to promote peace and talks, and is willing to continue to play a positive and constructive role on the Venezuelan issue.

“At the same time, China reiterates its opposition to interference in other countries’ internal affairs, unilateral sanctions and so-called ‘long-arm jurisdiction’, and all kinds of political bullying.” People’s livelihood is difficult. China calls on relevant countries to stop interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs as soon as possible, lift unilateral sanctions, and contribute more “positive energy” to Venezuela’s peace, stability and development, rather than the opposite.