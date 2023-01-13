





On January 13, Wu Qian, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered reporters’ questions on the reserve personnel law.

Reporter: According to reports, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has recently reviewed and passed the Law on Reserve Service Personnel. How do you evaluate the significance of enacting and promulgating this law? What are the important policy and institutional designs?





Wu Qian：2022On December 30, the 38th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress reviewed and approved the “Reserve Personnel Law of the People’s Republic of China“. On the same day, President Xi Jinping signed Presidential Decree No. 127 and announced it, which will come into force on March 1, 2023. The Reservist Law is an important law for national defense and army building, a basic and comprehensive law that comprehensively regulates the work of reservists, and an important achievement of the reform of the military policy system. Significance.

The Reserve Service Personnel Law adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military, upholds the Party’s absolute leadership over the military, adheres to the overall national security concept, implements the military strategic guidelines for the new era, and is driven by military needs With war preparation as the orientation, quality construction as the focus, and focus on improving the ability and level of reservists to perform their missions, the system designs the whole process service link of “selection, training, use, management, call, and discharge”, and strives to build a A complete set of reservists system in the new era with clear orientation, authoritative norms and supporting systems. The promulgation and implementation of the law marks a breakthrough in the reform of the reserve personnel system, which will surely help recruit and gather outstanding talents in a wider range, wider field, and higher level, and comprehensively strengthen the construction of reserve personnel from a higher starting point. Provide a strong rule of law guarantee for promoting the transformation and development of the reserve force in the new era.

The Reserve Service Personnel Law has 10 chapters and 65 articles, which mainly deal with the leadership and management system, identity attributes and classification of reserve service personnel, as well as reserve service ranks, selection and supplementation, education and training, promotion and appointment, daily management, enlistment, salary guarantee, withdrawal from the reserve service, legal responsibilities, etc. comprehensive specification. By clearly defining mission tasks and identity positioning, strengthen the concept of reservists serving in accordance with the law; by establishing a classification and grading system and opening up the ability development link, realize the professional and refined management of reservists; by improving the honor and treatment system, establish the respect and preferential treatment of the whole society Orientation and incentives for reservists; by clarifying legal responsibilities, we will build a system environment that is clean and upright, with clear powers and responsibilities, and a standardized and orderly environment, and promote the formation of a new pattern of military leadership, military-local coordination, and lawful performance of responsibilities.



