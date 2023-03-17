Pedro Gonsalves scored a great goal in the second leg of the Europa League.

Izvor: Screenshot

The Premier League leader Arsenal is fighting this evening for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The rival of the team led by Mikel Arteta is Sporting, who scored a spectacular goal in the last half hour of this match, for 3:3 on aggregate!

The home team lost the ball in the middle of the field, it reached Pedro Gonsalves, who literally shot from the center of the field and lobbed the home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who came out far from the goal line!

Watch the moment, which shocked the fans at the Emirates:

