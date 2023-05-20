Home » Sports plane disappeared from radar in Croatia | Info
The small “Cirrus 20” PHYMC plane, which was on a flight from Maribor to Pula, disappeared from the radar today around 12:30 p.m., north of the Lika village of Jezerane in Croatia.

As announced by the Croatian Air Navigation Control and the Directorate of Civil Protection, a search and rescue operation was launched.

Members of the Civil Protection Service of Karlovac and Gospić, the police, members of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service from Karlovac, Gospić and Ogulin, the fire brigade and Brinj were sent to the field, and CZ intervention units from Rijeka and Zagreb were also activated.

The plane “Cirrus SR20” is a composite monoplane with a piston engine, which, in variants with four or five seats, has been produced since 1999 by the company Cirrus Aircraft in the American state of Minnesota.

For now, there is no information on how many people were on the plane that disappeared from the radar on the flight from Maribor to Pula.

