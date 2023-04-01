Il March 20, 2023 at 10.24 pm officially started primavera in the northern hemisphere, with l‘spring equinoxfrom Latin equinox, equal “equal” e nox “night”, i.e. a astronomical event during which, the hours of light and dark are equal e all’equator the Sun is exactly at the zenith.

Spring in Japan begins in late March and ends in mid-June and is celebrated with traditional festivals that last up to a week, starting with Shonbun No Hi (春分の日). The Shunbun no Hi, spring equinox , is a national holiday that occurs on March 20 or 21, the precise date is not officially declared until February of the previous year, due to astronomical trends. This event was originally related to the Shinto religion, dedicated to the visit of the deceased, to pay homage to the ancestors. Today we celebrate the transition from winter to spring seen as an awakening of nature and spiritual awakening, and it’s also a special day for farmers who pray for future harvests. However there are still people who, linked to the Shinto tradition, go to the deceased, clean the graves of debris and leave offerings of food and fresh flowers.

Spring also marks the beginning of a new year for schools and companies, to accompany this beginning there are various holidays such as the Hinamatsuri the doll festival, which falls on March 3, or the Kanamara Matsuri which takes place on the first Sunday of April, today is dedicated to the happy outcome of pregnancy and marriage. But the most heartfelt tradition, celebrated for more than a millennium, is that ofHanami (Hanamilook at the flowers), it is an event dedicated to the celebration of the beauty of the nature to which it is linked the traditional Japanese custom of enjoying the spring cherry blossom, sakura, but that’s not all: in ancient times people used cherry trees as a means of predicting the quality of that year’s harvest and, believing that the kami resided in those beautiful plants, they also brought offerings of each genus and prayed to the deities to grant them good luck.

From mid-January to the beginning of May the Sakuras bloom all over Japan and in April this magnificent event begins in full bloom, it is so fascinating to see the blossoming of the first buds which is foreseen by the Japanese meteorological agency which studies the climate and the birth of first buds, thus allowing to determine the exact date of flowering and how long it lasts. Traditionally, the party consists of admiring the flowering while having a hearty picnic in the shade of the trees sakura in fiore.

On the occasion of this festival in Japan, foods dedicated to the flowering of the gods are prepared sakurasuch as the Hanami-Dango oh Sakura-Mochiwhich you can find already made or packaged in shops or supermarkets, together with drinks, sweets, ice creams and other sakura. Large multinationals, during the Hanami period, market products such as sakura-flavored Pepsi, McDonald’s menus dedicated to flowering and Starbucks drinks dedicated to spring.

The cherry blossom, its delicacy, the brevity of its existence are for the Japanese the symbol of fragility, but also of rebirth, of the beauty of existence.

By Valeria Turino