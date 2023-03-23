Home World Spring temperatures affect the heart | Magazine
by admin
Spring temperatures affect not only fatigue, but also the heart.

Izvor: RTS/PrintScreen

We are all already very familiar with spring fatigue, which many thought was just a myth. However, spring temperatures greatly affect our health, especially the heart. How to preserve it in the coming period, the director of the Clinical Hospital Center “Bežanijska kosa”, assistant professor, revealed to RTS. Dr. Marija Zdravković, emphasizing that they ambulances and emergency rooms full of patients.

“They mostly complain about increased fatigue, lack of strength, rapid fatigue in physical workvery often on some discomfort in the chest that is not described as pain, but discomfort, and arrhythmias because of which they often come, and are often hospitalized,” pointed out Dr. Zdravković. In the last ten days, the doctor adds, since there have been frequent changes in the weather, the number of patients with heart attacks has also visibly increased, but it is obvious that the weather is only a trigger for some heart problems that we carry, which are manifested in these situations when we have very hot days and cold mornings and evenings.

First of all, chronic patients have the most problems hypertensive patients, which react most violently to these oscillations, so that when it suddenly gets cold, the clinics are full. “There are also patients who have atherosclerosis, hardening of the blood vessels. There are more and more younger people with advanced changes in the blood vessels, and the limit that used to apply for these problems to appear around the age of 65, unfortunately it is moving to the 50th year“, noted Dr. Zdravković.

A healthy lifestyle is recommended by all doctors, but the doctor warned that we must not change the therapy if we already have it prescribed, and that if we feel discomfort, we should contact the doctor.

(MONDO/RTS)

