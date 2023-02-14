The unidentified flying object shot down over Canadian skies on Saturday was a “small metallic balloon with cargo strapped under it.” This was revealed by a note from the Pentagon sent today to Congress and which CNN has read. The object had previously been described, including by the Canadian government, as having a cylindrical shape.

In the note, officials also speak of those destroyed above Alaska and on Lake Huron, in Michigan. Of the first they write that “after the impact it slowly descended towards the sea”, the other is described as “the size of a small car”, therefore much smaller than the Chinese spy balloon. According to a spokesman for the National Security Council “these objects look nothing like the Chinese balloon”, but only with the recovery of the remains can a more in-depth analysis be carried out.

Citing informed sources, CNN also reported that the first missile launched by a US F-16 jet against the flying object over Lake Huron did not hit the target. The Pentagon and the White House have not confirmed, but the commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), General Glen VanHerck, explained yesterday that the shooting down of the target “had been difficult due to its small size”. It is unclear where the missile that missed its target landed.

As for the Chinese spy balloon that fell off South Carolina after being shot down on February 4, most of the debris has been recovered. A Pentagon official also reports it to CNN. Among these also part of the load that was under the balloon, weighing about a ton. According to the defense official, the elements will now be handed over to the FBI for further analysis. The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, had declared that “a fair amount of debris” had been collected from the Chinese spy balloon shot down on February 4th.