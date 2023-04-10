10
US Defense and Pentagon officials are trying to trace the source of the top-secret leak, classified documents that have appeared online, revealing crucial details on several dossiers, from the maintenance of Ukraine’s air defenses to the Mossad’s alleged role in anti-government demonstrations in Israel. According to some experts, the source of the leak could be an American rather than a citizen of an allied country.
