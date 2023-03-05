The band Squid present a live video of their new single “Swing (In A Dream)” after a sold out in London. The group will tour Spain in August and September.

English band Squid have announced their second album, “The Monolith”which will see the light June 9 of this same year through Warp Records. The group has released the first single from this new album “Swing (In A Dream)” and has done so with a live video clip of the song, with images taken from the concert they staged last month at the Scala in London. All this, after confirming the dates of his tour this year in different countries.

The group entered the top five of the UK charts with their debut album. “Bright Green Field” launched in 2021. In the current scenario, Squid has established itself as one of the trendiest bands around United Kingdom. In fact, the album was the second best album of the year of its edition for our publication.

The tour they have prepared will go through several cities and different countries and also lands in Spain. There are confirmed dates in: the Canela Party (Torremolinos, from August 23 to 26), at Sala Apolo (Barcelona, ​​September 21), at Ram Club (Valencia, on September 22) and at Sala Copernico (Madrid, on September 23). will also go through Paredes de Coura, in Portugal on August 16.