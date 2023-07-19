Srđan Djokovic responded to a Montenegrin journalist | Sports

Novak Djokovic’s father commented on what Nebojsa Šofranac wrote on social networks.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The best tennis player of all time Novak Djokovic he failed to win Wimbledon for the eighth time in his career, and that was the reason for the little people who could hardly stand the greatest successes of the Serbian ace to appear from the shadows in which they have been living for years – which even Alcaraz is not sure will stop. Montenegrin sports journalist Nebojša Šofranac found himself in the center of attention because of comments on social networks, and the answer to his words was given by Srđan Đoković, the father of the best of all time.

In just two sentences Srdjan Djokovic “settled” with the Montenegrin who tried to insult Novak Djokovic and his fans. On that occasion, the elder Djokovic expressed the hope that God can help the Montenegrin commentator, who has been known for his occasional anti-Serb views, with his problems!

“May God help that man. If he can help him and if he really means everything he wrote”, Srdjan Djokovic briefly said for Republika after Šofranac tried to challenge the qualities of Novak Djokovic, the best and most trophy-winning player, with inappropriate comments tennis player of all time, owner of as many as 23 Grand Slam titles.



See description

Srđan Đoković brutally responded to the Montenegrin provocateur: The journalist attacked Novak, then received the answer – “May God help him!”

Hide description

Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Profimedia/Chryslene CaillaudBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Profimedia/AA/ABACABr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Profimedia/John Patrick Fletcher/All Rights ReservedBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

We remind you that Montenegrin sports commentator Nebojša Šofranac behaved very inappropriately on social networks after this year’s Wimbledon final in which Novak Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

“What did you do to him, Carlitos? So many illegal crazy volleys, slices and bombs that should be banned. And to inflame this much anger of lumberjacks who don’t even know how to count gems, but know enough to curse a 20-year-old boy who amazed the world? How many shepherds will stop watching tennis and cry in anguish on my wall? What did you do, Carlitos? Let’s meet the best tennis player on the planet (if we haven’t already), Wimbledon champion at the age of 20, a great athlete ala Nadal who respects everyone, doesn’t shed crocodile tears and who will win 30 slams, the next 15 years will be a nightmare and he won’t share titles with others. A new era begins now…”, reads the post of a popular Montenegrin journalist.

He didn’t just stop there, but continued to celebrate in the same style:

“The Spaniards gave Novak a new nickname. LOAT, as many as 12 lost finals, the most in the Open Era, he is the “loser of all times”.“



See description

Srđan Đoković brutally responded to the Montenegrin provocateur: The journalist attacked Novak, then received the answer – “May God help him!”

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 9 1 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 9 2 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: SK1/ScreenshotBr. image: 9 9 / 9 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

00:45 Srdjan Djokovic celebrates Novak’s title Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

