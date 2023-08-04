Srđan Hrstić moved to Haken from Spartak | Sport

Srđan Hrstić will continue his career in Swedish Haken.

Srđan Hrstić (20) goes to Sweden. Spartak sold the talented striker Haken and according to the writing “Mozart sport” for that, they will collect a total of 1.6 million euros, if all the bonuses are fulfilled. This is also the biggest transfer in the history of the club from Subotica.

The Swedish club sold Benny Traore to Sheffield United for slightly more than four million euros and immediately started looking for his replacement. Sports director Martin Erikson found a solution in Serbia. “He is a striker who has both height and speed. He played for several seasons in the strongest league in Serbia, and scored the winning goal at the start of the new season. He comes ready to help usErikson said.

Srdjan scored 15 goals in a total of 74 games for Spartak and believes that he is ready for abroad. “This is a step in the right direction for me and I hope to fulfill the expectations that the club has for me. I have already seen that there are very good players there and I followed the results. I am happy that I came and I am convinced that we can fulfill our goals and that we will be successful. We will show what we can do on the field,” said Hrstić for the official website of the new club.



Haken was knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Klasvik, a team from the Faroe Islands. He still has a chance for Europe, as he will play against Zalgiris in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers.

