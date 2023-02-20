The trial of the criminal group of Veljko Belivuk continued, and today it was the turn of the photo documentation.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić/Private archive

As it was announced, today it was the turn of the photos, that is, the presentation of photo documentation, about which he should present his knowledge. At the beginning of the trial, the lawyer Vladimir Petrović protested and demanded that all cooperating witnesses present their defense first, and only then that the photo documentation be shown, but the judge refused.

The lawyers also protested because, as MONDO found out, under each photo it is written where it was taken, and the cooperating witness only comments on what he sees, and they called him a “commentator”. Then there was a break because lawyer Katancevic requested that the panel make a decision on how the photos will be shown and whether Lalić to be able to see the description, that is, what is written in the records of the UKP, which were compiled after the arrest of the group on February 4, 2021.

First, pictures from the so-called “bunker”, that is, the room in Humska where the Partizan stadium is located, were shown. Chaos arose when the associate witness Lalić mentioned the yellow chairs where “weapons and drugs were hidden”. He said that the screws on the chairs were unscrewed and that the mentioned items were hidden there, and as MONDO learns, then the accused Miljković, Belivuk and Budimir, who were sitting in the box, raised their hands and rebelled.

Marko Miljković even said: “What the hell is this fool talking about”, and the others wanted to call lawyers, claiming that what the associate witness was saying was not true.

(WORLD)