Srđan Mrzić still um:tel Premier League BiH: Agreed transfer from Krupa to Igman | Sport

Unlike the club from Krupa on Vrbas, we will be watching on the Premier League pitches Srđan Mrzić, former football player Krupa.

The talented, 23-year-old winger has signed a one-year contract with Igman from Konjic, and for the first time in his career he will feel the charms of Premier League football.

“Srđan Mrzić is a new addition to FK Igman Konjic! The 23-year-old winger has signed a contract with the red and whites until the summer of 2024! Srđan arrives in Konjic after a great season at FK Krupa, a member of the RS First League, where he played in 33 games scored 16 goals. Hearts, welcome.”announced the Premier League player from Konjic.

Mrzić started his career in the junior selections of Borac from Banja Luka, then played for the Austrian lower leagues Licen and Rotenman, before spending some time in Ljubić from Prnjavor. He also played for Sloboda from Mrkonjić Grad, and then moved to Krupa, where he has been playing since January 2022.

