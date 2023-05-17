Home » Srđan Simić of Zvezda Granda as he looks off stage | Entertainment
Srđan Simić of Zvezda Granda as he looks off stage | Entertainment

Srđan Simić showed what he looks like outside the scene, and his natural release triggered an avalanche of reactions.

Izvor: Pink/screenshot

Sređan Simić, a participant in the most popular music competition Zvezde Granda, attracted attention already when he first appeared on stage.

In one episode, Simić appeared with make-up, long hair and unusual, dark styling, and performed a number by Masim Savić. He attracted the attention of many because of the unusual styling and hairstyles he has on stage, and few know that he actually wears wigs all the time.

Now he has shown what he looks like when the cameras are turned off and he is away from the stage. Simić actually has short, black hair, although he also maintains a striking style of clothing in his everyday life. What made the audience love him even more was his courage to remain himself and different during the months-long struggle on stage.

“I don’t have any special inspiration for my styling, I kind of naturally work on myself. I design clothes, choose songs and come up with my appearance, although I don’t put too much effort into it. I have to disappoint myself and many girls, this is not my natural hair. It was just in the first and second round, but the changes come by themselves, so we have to take out the wigs (laughter),” joked Simić recently.

Source: Instagram/moonmonster

See him on stage:

(WORLD/ Grand)

