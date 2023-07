In Bosnia, a column of vehicles carrying the coffins with the remains of another 30 victims of the Srebrenica genocide, identified in the last 12 months with DNA tests, moved today towards the memorial cemetery of Potocari, at the gates of Srebrenica, where they will be buried on 11 July during the official commemorations for the 28th anniversary of the massacre of over 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks by the Bosnian Serb troops commanded by General Ratko Mladic.

